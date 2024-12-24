GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Robin Schulman Sells 2,996 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,903.54. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00.
GitLab Trading Up 0.3 %
GitLab stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $60.01. 2,642,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,943. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -187.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on GitLab
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Marin increased its position in GitLab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.