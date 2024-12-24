Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $498,700.80 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $498,700.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,024.65. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $148.36. 446,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.03. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $151.92.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Glaukos by 16.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

