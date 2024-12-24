Hamster Kombat Price Tops $0.0032 (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Hamster Kombat has a total market capitalization of $202.86 million and $83.84 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,337.65 or 0.98890170 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94,394.60 or 0.96895637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00321074 USD and is up 20.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $61,346,783.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

