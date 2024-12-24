Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 35,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 500,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HROW. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Harrow alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HROW

Harrow Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harrow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.