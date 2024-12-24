Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/9/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

12/5/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

11/19/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,140,976 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

