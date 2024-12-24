HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 156864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HSBC by 128.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of HSBC by 40.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

