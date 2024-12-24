HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 156864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.
HSBC Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56.
HSBC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
