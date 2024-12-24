IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2727 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. 4,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

