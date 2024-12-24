Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
