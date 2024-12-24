Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Up 38.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) were up 38.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 1,314,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 247,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.39.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.