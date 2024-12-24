Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells 8,123 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $276,913.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,362.35. This trade represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Miguel Vizcarrondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 7,890 shares of EVERTEC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $276,702.30.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 253,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 13.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

