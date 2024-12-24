Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCR opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Barron’s Added Alibaba to Their 2025 Buy List
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Future of Innovation: 3 Tech Stocks to Watch
- Trading Halts Explained
- AI and Automation: The Next Industrial Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.