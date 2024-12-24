Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

