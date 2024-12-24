Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1749 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ:BSJU opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

