Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:PSL)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PSL opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
