Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:PSL)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

