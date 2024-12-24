Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2024

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ QQMG opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.