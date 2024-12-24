Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ QQMG opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

