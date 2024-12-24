Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PEY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,680. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
