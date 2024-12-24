Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,680. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.