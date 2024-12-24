Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $379.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

