Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0941 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.97. 2,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

