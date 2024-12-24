Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.