Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,038. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

