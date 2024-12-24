Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,038. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
