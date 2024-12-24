Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PSCM opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

