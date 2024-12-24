Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ PSCM opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile
