iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,087,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 1,336,662 shares.The stock last traded at $89.98 and had previously closed at $89.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,886,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

