Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $220,665.08 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $220,665.08 and $22.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00005996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00014252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,164.41 or 1.00003049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00007058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00012983 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

