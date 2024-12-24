John Festival Purchases 75,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Festival acquired 75,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00.

John Festival also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, John Festival acquired 50,050 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$310,310.00.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CJ traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.32. 248,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,587. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$7.38.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CJ. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

