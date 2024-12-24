Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KC. UBS Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura Securities raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 383.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 255,795 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

