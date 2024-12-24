Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 172,966 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 137.1% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 490,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 283,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 962,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 606,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

