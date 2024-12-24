Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Charles A. Blixt Purchases 1,200 Shares

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.90. 4,383,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

