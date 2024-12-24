Lembit Janes Buys 400,000 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Lembit Janes acquired 209,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,945.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Lembit Janes bought 68,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$7,480.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Lembit Janes purchased 268,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Lembit Janes acquired 912,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,440.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

SPA stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,367. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

