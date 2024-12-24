Lista DAO Price Down 10.1% This Week (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $85.30 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,684,112 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 184,562,021.64711678 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.49822348 USD and is up 11.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $18,693,870.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

