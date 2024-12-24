Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $144.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $132.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $130.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $108.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $132.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LYV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.32. 447,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,958. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $141.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day moving average is $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

