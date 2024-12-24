Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Price Tops $96,373.34

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Lombard Staked BTC has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lombard Staked BTC token can currently be purchased for about $96,373.34 or 0.98926806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market capitalization of $996.88 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lombard Staked BTC Token Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 15,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. The official website for Lombard Staked BTC is www.lombard.finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 15,235.64754959. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 94,186.39358535 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,261,626.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lombard Staked BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lombard Staked BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

