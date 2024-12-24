Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.12), with a volume of 19445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.10).

Manolete Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.95 million, a PE ratio of 4,450.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

