Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 34,713 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 34,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $556,796.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,525,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,982.92. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Services of America Stock Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ:ESOA traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28.

Energy Services of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Services of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Energy Services of America by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energy Services of America by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Services of America by 35.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Energy Services of America by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Services of America by 20.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.