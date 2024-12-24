McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

McCoy Global Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

