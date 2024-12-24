McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
McCoy Global Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.77.
About McCoy Global
