Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.
