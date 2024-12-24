MiL.k Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $109.51 million and $4.52 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97,519.60 or 0.99428489 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,390.84 or 0.98277637 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About MiL.k
MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,555,292 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MiL.k
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars.
