Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 12446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

MONDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

