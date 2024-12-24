Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36.47 Million

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Mother Iggy has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One Mother Iggy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Mother Iggy has a total market capitalization of $36.47 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mother Iggy Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. Mother Iggy’s official website is www.mother.fun.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.03535861 USD and is up 8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $6,129,707.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

