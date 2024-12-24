Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.91%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
