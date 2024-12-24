NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) Declares Dividend of $0.08

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0752 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Price Performance

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 88,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.