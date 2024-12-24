Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Lee Ann Gliha Sells 330 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 330 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $52,215.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,360.30. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NXST traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $158.22. 378,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,432. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.40.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several analysts have commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

