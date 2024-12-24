NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
NWHUF opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
