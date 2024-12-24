NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00013993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,584.81 or 0.99612703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00007042 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00048694 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

