Onex (TSE:ONEX) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$111.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

Onex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ONEX stock traded up C$1.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$110.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Onex has a twelve month low of C$85.36 and a twelve month high of C$118.91.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

