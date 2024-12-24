Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.12

Orchid (OXT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $118.99 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00005855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,489.81 or 1.00007813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00007033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000614 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.82799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11555652 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $7,249,167.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

