Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Down 10.2% – Time to Sell?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.61). 3,354,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.79).

Several research firms recently commented on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.54) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.95).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -642.50 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,548,791.30). Insiders have purchased 310 shares of company stock valued at $45,010 over the last ninety days. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

