PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on shares of PEDEVCO from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About PEDEVCO

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

