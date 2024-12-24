PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on shares of PEDEVCO from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Trading Down 1.3 %
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.