PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GHY opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $544,086.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,268.47. The trade was a 49.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.