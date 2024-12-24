Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $10.02. 1,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

