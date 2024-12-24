Prom Trading Down 9% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 9% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $110.62 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00006437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00005996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00014252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,164.41 or 1.00003049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00007058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.8859968 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $3,586,974.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.