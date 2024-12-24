ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 7,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.25% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.